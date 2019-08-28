How Spider-Man: Far From Home Should Have Ended

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings back into theaters this weekend with an extended re-release, which is expected to include previously-unseen footage from the film. Even if you’re not making it to the multiplex to check out the re-release, a hilarious new video is here to make you look at the film in a new way. On Wednesday, How It Should Have Ended debuted their take on Far From Home, which pokes fun at the various plot threads and bizarre moments in the film.

The video goes above and beyond to jokingly highlight what fans think of the film, in part because much of the video’s ideas spawned from fan submissions at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“We let the awesome folks who attended our SDCC panel this year put their ideas for a FFH HISHE in a box.” the video’s description explains. “We then took those ideas home and made you this episode. Thank you so much to everyone who participated. We really enjoyed getting to work on this one.”

The end result is pretty amusing, from highlighting the narrative flaw of Tony Stark’s EDITH glasses, to the fact that Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) might not be as dead as he appears. As the video goes on, the whole thing essentially becomes a Spider-Verse crossover, and the ends with a pretty great alternate take on J. Jonah Jameson’s (JK Simmons) cameo.

That cameo saw Jameson reimagined as a sort of Info Wars-style radio host who quickly unmasks Spider-Man, and quickly blew fans’ minds as soon as the film was released last month. While it’s unclear exactly how that cliffhanger will play out given the recent fallout between Sony and Marvel, it’s hard to deny that it was an epic moment.

“It was an idea we had from the very earliest conversations of, if we at Marvel Studios get to work with Sony and make a Spider-Man movie, we want to bring Jameson back, somehow,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com at the time. “And thinking about who it could be, we really thought J.K. as an actor is so versatile, and you look at his amazing iconic performance in the Raimi films. But then look at his amazing performances in Whiplash and in other films. You go, ‘It can be the same guy but a different tone, and tap into sort of more modern, news personalities of today.’”

What do you think of How It Should Have Ended’s take on Spider-Man: Far From Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!