Tony Stark and Iron Man Are “Very Present” in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) navigate the fallout of a world without mentor and father figure Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), whose presence will live on throughout the Homecoming sequel.

“His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” producer Eric Carroll told press during a Far From Home set visit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Set in the immediate aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, where Iron Man died annihilating Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army, both Peter and “chaperone” Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Stark’s longtime right-hand man, must move forward as the Marvel Cinematic Universe eyes its “new Iron Man” in armored superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), whose costume contains traces of the armored Avenger and other superheroes.

“Similar to Peter, who lost his mentor in Tony… you know, Happy has been there since the very beginning,” Watts told Fandango.

“I think a big part of this story is trying to find your place in the world if the center of your world is gone. I’ve always liked Happy as a character, and to use him to explore some of these things was really exciting. To explore a world without Tony, who was the man that created Iron Man.”

For Holland, Far From Home is a return to Earth after Spider-Man joined the Avengers franchise in the back-to-back Infinity War and Endgame.

“The Avengers movies feel so removed from what we were doing in Homecoming, and Far From Home, especially,” Holland said.

“Our films are about people who are so grounded in reality — very real — and then when you get into the world of the Avengers, it’s a complete opposite show. You have characters from all over the galaxy mixing with each other. And it’s a very different feel, on set. Because you have people who are blue and green — there’s Iron Man and stuff, it’s pretty crazy. But this is a bit more low-key… I always describe these movies as like, the biggest indie movies ever made.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!