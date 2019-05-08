Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Teases J. Jonah Jameson and The Daily Bugle in the MCU

The version of Spider-Man brought to life by Tom Holland and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the more accurate iterations of the character we’ve seen on the big screen to this point. He’s actually young, he’s got the youthful energy and wit we all expect from Peter Parker, he lives with his ever-supportive Aunt May, and he’s got a budding love story with MJ. However, there is one thing that this version of Peter Parker doesn’t have, at least not yet. Of course, we’re talking about a job at The Daily Bugle, working for the always extreme J. Jonah Jameson.

Played by J.K. Simmons, J. Jonah Jameson was one of the most beloved characters in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy. He could not have been more perfectly cast. With such good memories of the character in mind, fans have wondered if we would ever get a chance to see him come to life in the MCU. Well, it looks like that wish will finally come true, perhaps as soon as this summer when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters.

During a visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in London, ComicBook.com took part in a Q&A with executive producer Eric Hauserman Carroll, who was asked specifically about the possible introduction of J. Jonah Jameson and The Daily Bugle. His answer didn’t disappoint.

“Yes, we’ve absolutely talked and thought about those characters a lot, specifically in reference to this film,” Carroll explained. “What we just want to make sure we’re [presenting] them in a way that doesn’t make you feel instantly like you’ve seen them before. So we have a couple of ideas, some of which I can’t really go into detail because they’re spoilery, but it’s absolutely – if we had an ‘in for the Daily Bugle that wasn’t just your traditional newspaper and [with] Peter Parker, there’s this cool, weird thing happening where being a photographer isn’t necessarily a mark of distinction anymore. We all have better cameras in our pockets than most people even owned ten years ago. So how do we get Peter or somebody into that world without it feeling like, do kids really aspire to go be photographers for The New York Times anymore? Or do they aspire to have their tweet reposted, and so on.

“So we’re trying to pay as much homage to the source material as possible, and we do think there are a couple of fun ideas like that in here, most of which I don’t want to spell out for you, but absolutely. We want to take as much of the mythology that people love and present it in a way that’s totally faithful to what people love about it, but in a [different] way.”

The best part? Someone followed up with Carroll and asked if it was fair to say that both the Bugle and Jameson wouldn’t be included in the movie, to which the producer simply replied, “No.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance! Could this possibly be the role played by J.B. Smoove? We’ll find out in just a couple of months.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

