‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Jake Gyllenhaal Spotted in London

Whether Jake Gyllenhaal is actually playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home remains to be seen, but the Oscar-nominated actor has been spotted in London this week, which is the same place that the Marvel sequel is currently filming.

Back in May, it was reported that Gyllenhaal was “in talks” to portray the popular Spider-Man villain in the Marvel blockbuster. However, more than a month after the initial announcement, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed to ComicBook.com that the actor hadn’t officially been cast, leaving his role in the film in doubt.

Things got a bit clearer this weekend when a picture of Gyllenhaal in London was posted to an Instagram account named jakegyllenhaaldaily. The photo features Gyllenhaal standing in the city street next to makeup designer Donald Mowat.

While Mowat isn’t listed anywhere as being a part of the Spider-Man: Far From Home crew, he has worked with Gyllenhall on more than a few occasions. The duo have teamed up for projects like Stronger, Nocturnal Animals, Life, Nightcrawler, and Prisoners.

To this point, there are very few details regarding the plot and characters of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Aside from the reports that Gyllenhaal was playing Mysterio, there has been no official word as to who the film’s main antagonist will be.

Fortunately, when we spoke to Feige about Gyllenhaal’s inclusion, he did offer a couple of details about the upcoming movie, which will be the first Marvel Studios release after the currently-untitled Avengers 4.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2019. Jon Watts will return as director with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, and J.B. Smoove are all confirmed to appear in the film.