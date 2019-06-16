Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Video From Press Tour

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hits theaters next month, and the film’s cast have been sharing photos and videos from their world press tour. Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest famous name to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Mysterio in the upcoming film, and he recently shared a video of his trip to China on Instagram. According to the video, which shows everything from the actor signing autographs to getting excited about little cars to hanging with Tom Holland, this was the actor’s first visit to China.

China! 🇨🇳 #spidermanfarfromhome

“I’ve always been able to shoot green lasers out of my palms ever since I was a little kid,” Gyllenhaal joked in the video.

Many fans commented on the post, loving the actor’s excitement.

“Spider-Man who? The real star of the film is clearly Mysterio,” @gllnhls wrote.

“One word for this.. QUALITY,” @erikawerking added.

Even Joonas Suotamo of Star Wars fame replied to the post.

“Being far from home is always a great adventure. It’s like time moves more slowly as you take in the sights and sounds! #Spiderman Just watch that jet lag,” he wrote.

While Mysterio is typically a villain in the Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Far From Home is having him serve as an ally of both Peter and SHIELD. There’s always a chance he could turn on his new friends, but the folks involved are currently sticking to the story that he’s a good guy.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.