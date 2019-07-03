Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Video of Himself Suiting Up as Mysterio

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters this week, and one of the best parts about the film’s release has been Jake Gyllenhaal on the press tour. The actor has done a lot of silly things from creating the backstory of “Benedict Cabbage Patch” to calling the Care Bears movie one of his favorite action flicks. Now, the actor is getting slightly more serious by sharing a cool behind-the-scenes video of himself suiting up as Mysterio.

“Suited up. Ready to fly. Spider-Man: Far From Home out now!,” Gyllenhaal wrote.

The video shows it’s a lot harder to get into that costume than one might think! Many people commented on the post, loving the clip and praising the actor’s work in the new film.

“Yes! Please wear this to dance class,” @kylehanagami joked.

“I’ve just seen it and you were amazing, well done… ps thanks for making me cry twice,” @tomhollandsnerd replied.

“It’s good to see a guy I’ve loved my whole life to be in a franchise that I’ve loved my whole life. Everything is coming full circle,” @rafaela_vasilantonakis wrote.

“Mysterio was the highlight of the movie,” @sinatra.lu added.

Recently, the film’s director, Jon Watts, spoke about Gyllenhaal’s role in the film:

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” he explained.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.