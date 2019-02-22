‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Japanese Trailer Released

It won’t be long before Marvel Studios hits us all with a back-to-back-to-back offering of superhero films, culminating this summer with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A brand new Japanese trailer for the film was just released, teasing more of what fans can expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Take a look in the video player above!

The clip offers fans another glimpse at Jake Gyllenhaal‘s new addition to the MCU, as he’ll play the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio. The footage from the film presents Mysterio as an ally, but it’s likely that there’s more to Quentin Beck than meets the eye.

Gyllenhaal has long been rumored to join a superhero franchise, but is finally taking the plunge with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor revealed his reasonings during a recent interview with the LA Times.

“It’s great. He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

He went on to elaborate on The Late Show, explaining that it feels more like an independent movie than a big budget blockbuster.

“It actually feels like a smaller-sized movie when you’re acting with the actors,” Gyllenhaal said. “[The actors] in the movie are great, there’s a great cast in this movie, and actually the director Jon Watts is fantastic and he really makes a space where you can try things out and play around and it doesn’t feel like you’re just sort of automaton, doing whatever.”

We’ll get to learn more about Gyllenhaal’s character and the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.

