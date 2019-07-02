Multiple Jeopardy! Contestants Fail to Recognize Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters tonight but some contestants on Jeopardy! had trouble recognizing the Peter Parker actor under the mask. Alex Trebek introduced the answer, which included footage of Tom Holland from the new film. The contestants needed to name the actor “returning” in the role. The first to buzz in suggested Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. The second guessed Tobey Maguire, star of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The final contestant didn’t bother to answer.

It is possible that the word “return” confused the contestants into assuming that it must indicate a previous actor coming back to the role. Or maybe they don’t keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (yes, such people do exist). Either way, it’s probably not the outcome Sony Pictures desired when they gave Jeopardy! permission to use that footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. An extended television spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home showed Spider-Man recruiting Mysterio into the Avengers. Mysterio is known as a trickster, illusionist, and villain in the Marvel Comics universe. A pair of battling billboards may be a clue that Jake Gyllenhaal’s cinematic version of the character will remain true to form.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave the film a 5-star review. He writes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been pouring out praise for Marvel Studios’ second Spider-Man film.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Far From Home this week? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd.