Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jon Favreau is Open to Directing With Marvel Again

Jon Favreau launched the MCU with his work on Iron Man, but aside from Iron Man 2, he hasn’t stepped back behind the camera for a Marvel project. He has reprised his role as Happy Hogan however through multiple films, and will once again do so in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but now that Avengers: Endgame has changed the landscape so much, would he ever think about directing for Marvel once again?

That was the question at hand during a recent trip by ComicBook.com to the set for Spider-Man: Far From Home. For Favreau, the vast options Disney has at their disposal at the moment might pave the way for that to happen.

“I mean, nowadays who knows? With all the different platforms and the streaming service,” Favreau said. “I’m part of the new Disney streaming service. All of these new technologies are, new platforms are emerging and all sorts of really cool … It’s not like network television or not like blockbuster films where everybody has to be, the audience has to … Everything has to be made for all audiences. Now you could make specific material and content for specific groups.”

“As long as that you’re doing a good job and they’re loyal to it and they like what you’re doing, there’s room in this new ecosystem. It’s going to be very interesting to see what, not just Lucasfilm does, but Marvel does and Disney with the opportunity to do things that don’t have to compete on a blockbuster weekend in the summer or on the holidays. I’m seeing a lot of … It takes a while for this to ripple through to the audiences.”

Marvel definitely has the roster of characters to fill the new space, and Favreau’s excited to see what happens next.

“You’re starting to see out there with all the different ways of delivering content, you’re seeing a lot of material coming out,” Favreau said. “It allows for fresh voices and fresh takes, and certainly something like Marvel has a lot of opportunities because there’s so many characters that might not warrant a huge movie, but that weave together. You get a lot of chapters so it’s kind of exciting to see what’s coming.”

