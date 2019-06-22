Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast Reveals How They Kept Iron Man Secret From Avengers: Endgame

Many fans know by now that Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive about their plans, especially so when it came to the release of Avengers: Endgame. That crossover movie changed the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently, taking many beloved characters off of the board. But as many fans also know, they had a lot of trouble keeping everything under wraps when it came to Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

While promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland revealed that he actually spoiled the death of Iron Man to his co-stars nearly two years before Avengers: Endgame even hit theaters. That’s a huge burden to place on anyone, and now the cast opened up to ComicBook’s Brandon Davis about how they were able to keep the secret.

We already know that Holland immediately spilled the beans to co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon when he found out about Tony Stark, and they revealed how they were able to stop themselves from turning over such a huge revelation to others.

“It’s part of our job to keep secrets,” Zendaya said with a laugh.

“No people I know would care hard enough to get it out of me,” added Batalon. “So it’s not that hard to keep a secret.”

They weren’t the only people who knew in advanced, as Mysterio actor and MCU newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal revealed to ComicBook that he knew about the big Iron Man death over a year before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters.

“I found out before,” Gyllenhaal said. “I mean, I read the script before and I knew and obviously I knew when [Spider-Man: Far From Home director] Jon [Watts] and I first met, you know, the explanation of how everything evolved and what was gonna happen in this. He had to give me the back story of what was going on there. So I’ve known for… I’ve known for about a year and a half.”

And like Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson was on set for filming the “wedding” scene that turned out to be a funeral.

“We’d already shot the ‘wedding’ before we started this movie,” Jackson told ComicBook. “Yeah, well that’s what they said. That’s what they called it. They said, ‘We’re having a big wedding shot’ and so you get there and everybody from the MCU is there. It’s like, ‘Damn. What’s happening?’ And then you find out and it’s kinda like, ‘Oh! All right. All right. I’ll go with it.’ And me and Brie [Larson] were the last two, so.”

We’ll see what other secrets Marvel Studios has lined up for us when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.