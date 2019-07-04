Spider-Man: Far From Home Director on Bringing Back Vulture’s Daughter

Spider-Man: Homecoming featured Laura Harrier as Liz, a character who played alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as a love interest. As the story goes, Liz moved to Oregon before Homecoming came to an end when her father (Michael Keaton) was jailed for being outed as the criminal known as Vulture. Harrier’s Liz did not make a return in Spider-Man: Far From Home but director Jon Watts might have some plans to feature the character again in the third Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Oh yeah. I mean like, yeah, we talked about it a little bit,” Watts said of Harrier’s Liz. “I mean, that’s something that I would love to explore more future films.”

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, it turned out most of Peter’s high school class disappeared when Thanos snapped his fingers in Wakanda during Avengers: Infinity War. They returned for the sequel at the same age despite the movie taking place five years later. Watts wasn’t ready to make a ruling on whether or not Liz was affected by the Snap, which is now known as the Blip, but if she were among the 50% of the universe who survived it there is now an interesting opportunity for the actress.

“She was [five years older than everyone] when we shot the movie, so now she can just actually play her,” Watts laughed. “Now she can just play her actual age.” If Keaton’s Vulture is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not unlikely his character’s daughter comes along, as well.

Watts did get the full download on the events of Avengers: Endgame “pretty early” on in his process on Spider-Man: Far From Home. “When they knew what they were doing, I knew when my movie was coming out, so I got the talk,” Watts explained. “I was sat down and pitched all the things that are going to happen, and as things changed a little bit along the way on their end, I’d get updates. Yeah, I was one of the chosen few who’ve known for a long time.”

Knowing that Tony Stark in Endgame would die and Spider-Man: Far From Home would take place five years after Homecoming made life quite tense for the director. “You feel weird, because you’re just constantly nervous that you’re going to say something and slip up, and have [Avengers: Endgame directors] Joe and Anthony [Russo] murder you,” Watts said. “Yeah. It was a tense life.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.