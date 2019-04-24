Michael Giacchino Begins Work on ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Score

Spider-Man: Far From Home is just around the corner, with a now earlier-than-planned release date in July. As the film is quickly approaching its theatrical debut, composer Michael Giacchino is officially getting started on the score of the movie. He took to Twitter to show a little tease of beginning his work.

Giacchino shared a photo with no caption online. The photo is for today’s session of work on Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s score, as the top of the sheet is labeled for Wednesday and the Session Date reads, “4/24/2019.” The process will take a few weeks for Giacchino to complete.

Check out the tweet from Giacchino below!

Giacchino has previously worked on several of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. His work at Disney also includes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Inside Out, and Incredibles 1 and 2.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film. The synopsis reads, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

