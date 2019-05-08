Peter Parker Is Driven By “Love” in Spider-Man: Far From Home

In his short time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker has been forced to overcome a number of obstacles, which includes death itself. As if the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming weren’t devastating enough, his tangle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in addition to the catastrophic events of those films, have changed Parker’s life drastically. In the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, audiences have witnessed what appears to be a lower stakes adventure than Spidey’s more recent MCU appearances, with star Tom Holland noting that a motivating factor behind most of his character’s actions is love.

“He’s very much love-driven in this film and taking a break,” Holland revealed with ComicBook.com during a set visit for the film. “This film is all about him trying to take a break, but the responsibility of being Spider-Man always taking over, which is quite funny, because the first film we were really keen to show Peter Parker enjoying his powers and really wanting to be Spider-Man.”

In addition to being in a different headspace than what we previously saw of the character, we also see him exploring a different part of the world, as Parker’s adventures take him on a European “vacation” of sorts.

“Now we have Peter Parker, who still loves the aspects of Spider-Man, but just needs a break, just needs a holiday like everyone does at times,” Holland added. “And that’s not possible when you’re a superhero, and you have responsibilities to save lives. So, it’s an interesting balance of, kind of watching a kid do his homework. That’s kind of how I’m describing it.”

The latest synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home reads: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

The upcoming film will also deliver audiences another new relationship for Parker to explore, with a potential ally having emerged in Mysterio.

“He’s awesome, man,” Holland admitted of the new character. “Jake [Gyllenhaal] and I got on really well, and it’s interesting because when you hear the word Mysterio as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think villain and that’s not the case in our film. He’s a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s my team-mate throughout the movie. It’s funny because Jake is such a great guy and we get on really well. It’s been fun fighting these crazy monsters with him.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

