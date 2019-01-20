‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Fan Trailer Introduces Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal is just the latest celebrity to suit up as a Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, and now we have an idea of just how awesome that might look.

A fan-made trailer from ZMDE, which you can check out above, uses a slew of different films and television shows to imagine Gyllenhaal’s debut as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition to Tom Holland’s MCU appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, the video also uses some of Gyllenhaal’s past work like Nightcrawler and Prince of Persia.

While fans have already gotten to see a small bit of what Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will be like, this fan-edit does a pretty good job of filling in the pieces, and hinting at what a terrifying villain he could end up being.

Far From Home will see Holland’s Spider-Man pitted against Mysterio (and possibly other foes) while on a class trip abroad. While plot details about the sequel – much less when it’s set – are currently a mystery, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a wild ride.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation [about the title] begin. That’s always fun,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

“Much like [Ant-Man and The Wasp], there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige continued. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.