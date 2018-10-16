New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Video Provides Better Look at New Suit

It might be a while until we see official footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home, but a new set video featuring Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) new black-and-red suit is sure to keep fans hyped in the meantime.

The video has been making the rounds online, and it features several different takes of the new rsuit in action. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features Peter making an entrance to talk to MJ (Zendaya) before the pair appear to swing up out of frame. While previous set photos had already given fans a hint about that scene, there’s something about seeing it in motion that adds a whole other level.

Far From Home will see Peter and MJ taking a globetrotting class trip at some point in time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will somehow make the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cross paths with Mysterio. To an extent, the film is expected to serve as a palette cleanser for MCU fans after whatever comes their way with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

What do you think of the newest Spider-Man: Far From Home set video? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.