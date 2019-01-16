Tom Holland Reacts to If ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Prequel

Tom Holland debuted his Spider-Man: Far From Home costume on tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, but it’s the comments he made that have caught Marvel fans by surprise.

In the sketch, which you can check out above, Holland attempted to get his mask back from Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, before being asked a few questions by the host. Once Kimmel figured out that Holland was filming another Spider-Man film, he asked whether or not it was technically a prequel, considering the fact that Spidey “turned to black confetti” at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Holland proceeded to get nervous and prepare to leave, saying the following:

“I think Thanos is stealing a bank now. He’s poor now. Goodbye.”

Granted, there are several reasons that Holland could have responded so coyly — including not wanting to potentially spoil next year’s Avengers 4. Far From Home is supposed to take places “minutes after” the next Avengers film, and seeing as there have been plenty of theories about how Infinity War‘s deaths could be resurrected, it isn’t hard to see why Holland would need to keep Spidey’s future a secret.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely posited in an interview earlier this year. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

But then again, a growing number of people (including those of us at ComicBook.com) have a theory that Far From Home could actually be an Infinity War prequel, something that comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have helped fuel.

“Well, when does that movie take place?” Feige pondered in an interview earlier this year. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

Regardless of whenever Far From Home ultimately takes place within the MCU, it sounds like the film will be a bit of a post-Avengers 4 palette cleanser.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

What do you think of Holland’s comments about Far From Home possibly being an Infinity War prequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.