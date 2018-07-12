‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Will NOT Feature Doctor Strange

Peter Parker has already met his fair share of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, but it looks like one of his newfound Avengers: Infinity War teammates won’t be reuniting with him anytime soon.

In a recent interview with SlashFilm, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about what fans can expect in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Seeing as the film takes Peter Parker (Tom Holland) across the world on a summer trip, Feige was asked if Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) could potentially play an appearance.

“No.” Feige revealed. “I could be coy about it but no. I don’t wanna get people excited. But Benedict and Holland have liked the idea of working together.”

Seeing as Cumberbatch and Holland were one of the many highlights of Infinity War‘s press tour, it certainly makes sense that the pair would want to partner up again onscreen. And while Far From Home is set to feature another established Marvel hero, it sounds like we can definitely cross Doctor Strange off of that potential list.

Either way, it sounds like fans shouldn’t see this as a bad sign about Strange’s MCU future, as a proper sequel for the character is definitely happening at some point.

“Sometimes, it’s where do those characters pop up?” Feige revealed in an interview last month. “[Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

And it sounds like even without the Sorcerer Supreme, Far From Home will give fans a lot to be excited about.

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased this week. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive in exactly one year, on July 5, 2019.