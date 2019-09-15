Spider-Man: Far From Home Includes Marvel Easter Eggs We All Missed

Spider-Man: Far From Home had no shortage of Marvel references and Easter eggs, but it looks like some pretty clever ones might have been hiding in plain sight. Instagram user spidey.mcu recently pointed out a slew of Easter eggs in a single shot of Far From Home, when Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) field trip class leaves Venice. In the background are several signs promoting inns and restaurants, all of which bear the “Italianized” names of Spider-Man comic creators. David Michelinie, Dan Slott, Gerry Conway, Roger Stern, and Brian Michael Bendis are all slyly referenced in the single shot.

These Easter eggs are just one of the many creator references hidden in Far From Home‘s trip to Italy, as Peter and his classmates stay in a hotel named after J.M. DeMatteis. Still, they prove to be a pretty awesome nod to various points in Spider-Man’s history — even as his onscreen future appears to be in a bit of a state of flux. Last month, it was revealed that Sony and Marvel had parted ways in their Spider-Man partnership, effectively taking the character and those in his orbit out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra said in a recent public appearance. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand, we have some pretty terrific people of our own. [Feige] didn’t do all the work.”

