Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Picks Ned Over Fellow Avengers and MJ

Tom Holland has gotten the chance to share the screen with quite a lot of characters in his time as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, but it looks like one might reign supreme. In a recent interview with Phei Yong, Holland was asked to choose which character he would pick to survive The Snap, and he chose Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) almost all of the time.

When forced to choose between Ned and Aunt May (Marissa Tomei), Holland chose Ned. The same thing could be said for several of Holland’s Avengers co-stars — Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Chris Evans/Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Iron Man is gone, so Ned.” Holland explained. “I love Jacob so much, man. Iron Man is gone, he’s dead… Ned, again. I don’t really know Captain America that well. I stole his shield one time, and then he beat me up, so yeah, Ned again.”

“Again, it’d have to be Ned.” Holland said when choosing between Ned and Doctor Strange. “He’s my best friend! I love Benedict, Benedict’s an awesome friend of mine. And I love Doctor Strange, but him and Peter Parker haven’t really kind of become friends yet.”

The interviewer then stumped Holland for a second by asking him to choose between Ned and Peter’s crush, MJ (Zendaya).

“That’s a tricky one.” Holland revealed. “Ned. Because Ned’s his best friend, man.”

As it turns out, Holland did choose one of the characters mentioned over Ned — Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), the new hero and possible villain who is expected to be introduced in Far From Home.

“[Mysterio,] because he’s like Spider-Man’s new best friend.” Holland explained. “He’s like his new partner in crime, his new hero that he can rely on to help him save the world. So it’s just nice for me as an actor to have someone to bounce off in that scenario. Mysterio has become one of my favorite characters, and I’m so excited for people to see Jake.”

That dynamic between Peter and Mysterio is expected to be a focus of sorts in Far From Home, with some pretty interesting results.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.