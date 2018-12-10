‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Describes Mysterio Suit, Teases Major Secrets

Many Marvel fans were disappointed when the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted at CCXP in Brazil, leaving the rest of the world out in the dark.

But a lot of new details for the upcoming movie have started to come to light, including a description of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s costume as Mysterio. While speaking with Omelete, Gyllenhaal tried to be coy when asked about his character’s appearance.

“It lights up,” Gyllenhaal replied.

“Sometimes the lights don’t light up the right way. They go disco colors,” added Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

“There actually was one day where they all just started going different colors, and I can’t see the lights,” added Gyllenhaal. “It’s really cool. The coolest thing about the suit is that there are some major secrets in it that are pretty cool.”

Reports from the first trailer indicate that fans of the classic Mysterio costume from the pages of Marvel Comics will not be disappointed. Yes, he will have the fishbowl helmet.

But fans who are expecting Mysterio to be a villain will be surprised to learn that he’ll actually be an ally of the Spider-Man — thanks to Nick Fury.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” said Gyllenhaal. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Based on Gyllenhaal’s comments, it sounds like Spider-Man will be pushed out of his comfort zone. This echoes remarks made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who first revealed the title Far From Home would have multiple meanings.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said to ComicBook.com. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Fans will finally learn the secrets of Mysterio when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.