‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Marketing Seemingly Confirms Iconic Mysterio Costume

Spider-Man: Far From Home recently wrapped production overseas and while Jon Watts and crew prepare to head into post-production, some marketing for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel might have revealed a fact that’ll be sure to make Spidey fans happy.

In an image posted to Instagram, candy connoisseurs @CandyKingsUK shared an image of a new flavor of Dr. Pepper that is set to be released in correlation with the premiere of the movie.

The new flavor — Dark Berry — features a dark blue and black design. While the label for the bottle is empty, a silhouette of a character on the side of the can seemingly shows a character with a spherical head, essentially confirming that Mysterio will have his iconic fishbowl helmet at some point in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Gyllenhaal’s involvement with Spider-Man: Far From Home has long been shrouded in mystery but previous set photos which surfaced earlier this month confirmed the actor’s role in the movie. As you notice in the leaked set photos, Gyllenhall and his stunt double are missing the fishbowl helmet, leading some to wonder whether or not the iconic look would make it in the film.

Talking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had nothing but praise for Jon Watts’ second film in the MCU.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige reflected. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.