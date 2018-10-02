‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Video Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio

Finally, after months of filming on top of rumors that Mysterio would be the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans finally have their first look at Jake Gyllenhaal in what could be the film’s big climax.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are collaborating once again for Spider-Man’s next foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing the classic fishbowl-headed villain onto the big screen for the first time. And now we have our first major look at the villain, as he appears in this brand-new set video. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Final scenes from Spider-Man: Far from Home in Liberec, now the end of filming pic.twitter.com/D9SNaHSBJk — Martin Knap (@CZMARTY7) September 30, 2018

As we can see, it appears that Spider-Man has bested his foe when some law enforcement agents show up for backup. It looks like their fight has caused a ton of destruction, as evidenced by the flaming debris that surrounds the theater of chaos.

So far, we can’t officially say that this character is indeed Mysterio, as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has yet to confirm it. But based on his costume, which appears to be a more tech-enhanced version of Thor’s original outfit, it seems that Mysterio is a safe bet. The supervillain’s look appears to be a cross between the mainstream Marvel Universe, with the purple cape, and the Ultimate Universe version where the outfit is more based in technology.

This is our best look at Gyllenhaal on the set of the film yet, as his participation has only been confirmed by trades and other outlets. As far as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are concerned, they’ve never confirmed Gyllenhaal’s involvement.

But at this point, it’s safe to say that Spider-Man will be facing yet another of his most important villains in his long-running comic book history, and much like the Vulture it is someone who has yet to appear on the big screen. That just shows how vast Spider-Man’s rogues gallery actually is.

It looks like Spider-Man’s trip to Europe will not be a vacation, as he’ll have to take his crimefighting skills to the international stage. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the film’s title and how it plays into the movie.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Fans can see Spider-Man: Far From Home when it premieres on July 5, 2019.