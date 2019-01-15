‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reveals Mysterio

It is finally here! At long last, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have come together to give fans a peek at their big blockbuster for the summer. After all, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home has hit, and it is giving fans their first look at a familiar villain by the name of Mysterio.

As you can see above, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home begins with a rather large scheme. Peter Parker is living his best life as a superhero, but he decides to take a summer off when his school sets up a trip to Europe. Leaving his suit behind, Peter heads overseas with his friends, but things get hectic when Nick Fury pops up and recruits the boy for a job. However, Spider-Man doesn’t appear to be working alone as the trailer shows Mysterio popping up and seemingly aiding the hero during his gig.

Played by Jake Gyllenhaal, Mysterio shows up in this trailer in his full costume, and he appears to be taking on an Elemental. What appears to be some version of Hydro-Man pops in to wreak havoc in Europe, leaving Spider-Man to swing around and take on the villain sans suit. When things go south, it is Mysterio who shows up without his classic bubble mask, and Gyllenhaal only has one thing to say:

“You don’t want any part of this.”

The trailer goes on to show Mysterio using his powers against Hydro-Man as he flies about the raging baddie. Peter is left perfectly confused by the sudden appearance, and fans are definitely eager to see how this iconic Marvel villain will flesh out his role in this sequel.

So far, there are few public story details about Mysterio and his role out there, but Gyllenhaal did open up about his role during a recent convention appearance.

“There are these threats to the world,” Gyllenhaal told fans during a CCXP panel last year. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

So, are you ready to see Mysterio in action?

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.