Watch ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Debut New Costume on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Months before the new costume debuts in movie theaters, Tom Holland officially debuted the black-and-red suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Spectacular Spider-Man himself swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live to appear on the Brooklyn taping of the program, showing off his new costume in the process. Take a look in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the fans first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the climactic events of Avengers 4, and many fans are wondering how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.

Kimmel himself asked Holland about the movie, trying to get some details. After asking if Far From Home would be a prequel, due to Spider-Man turning to dust along with half of the entire population across the universe, Holland dodged the question and said Thanos was robbing a bank “because he’s poor.”

While this was obviously a deflection, we wouldn’t be shocked if Holland let slip a spoiler in that statement considering his notorious reputation. Time for some fan theories!

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has spoken at length about the new film, though he’s been careful not to reveal any details. He teased how Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a big shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige previously said to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

When the title was revealed, Feige said that fans can read into the meaning much like they did when Spider-Man: Homecoming was first announced.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Holland recently celebrated wrapping on filming, so it’s time for fans to start getting excited for Spider-Man: Far From Home, in theaters on July 7, 2019.