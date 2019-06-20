Spider-Man: Far From Home: Peter Parker and Ned Attend Science Fair in New Audi Promo

It looks like Peter Parker’s driving skills have greatly improved since Spider-Man: Homecoming. Everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), is the star of the latest Marvel-themed Audi commercial (see above or click here). The new video shows Peter and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) arriving to their school’s science fair only to discover that the competition is greater than they expected.

“We made an electric motor with nothing but our hands and our minds. That’s awesome,” Peter boasted.

“They’ve got lasers,” Ned argued.

Well, Spider-Man isn’t about to lose the coveted science fair, so he calls in a favor from an Agent Thomas (unclear if he’s with SHIELD or not) in order to access “the greatest electric motor of all time.”

“I’ll do a swing by at your son’s birthday party,” Peter promises.

After getting in costume and retrieving the vehicle, Peter brings it back to the science fair and impresses by comparing the car’s motor and functions to the motor they built themselves. While the teachers were wildly impressed with the car, Peter and Ned still only came in second place. After all, they go to a “really smart school.”

Before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, Audi released another hilarious commercial that showed Captain Marvel getting acclimated to 2019. You can check that one out here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.