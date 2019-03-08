‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ – Peter Parker’s Yearbook Photos Appear Online

While we don’t know what will happen to Peter Parker in Avengers: Endgame, given that he was turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, he’s somehow going to return to his normal life as a high school kid in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. And, despite being dubbed an official Avenger by Tony Stark, Peter still has to take part in normal high school kid activities, like taking yearbook photos.

As part of the promotional material for Far From Home, it looks like the cast of the movie took a few pictures for their MCU high school yearbook, and a few of them have already surfaced online.

This first batch of Spider-Man yearbook photos features four images, three of which are of Peter Parker himself. It looks like he had a really hard time getting his picture taken. All three of his photos, even the one that makes it into the actual yearbook itself, are pretty terrible, just in their own unique ways. Take a look!

In one of the photos, Peter’s eyes are totally closed, despite his otherwise normal smile. In another, he looks completely confused by the camera, staring blankly into the lens. The third photo, the one that looks as though it’s in the final yearbook, is probably the worst of all. His eyes are open very wide, and they’re made even more off-putting by the fake smile and raised eyebrows. It sort of looks like he’s just seen a ghost but is trying to play it cool so no one thinks he’s crazy.

Meanwhile, Peter’s best pal Ned looks totally fun and normal in his photo. He’s got a wide, infectious grin on his face and it seems as though he had no trouble taking a genuine yearbook picture. Peter could definitely take some notes from Ned on what to do when a camera is around, that much is clear.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

