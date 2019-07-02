Spider-Man: Far From Home Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Earlier this year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were shocked when the biggest film of the franchise, Avengers: Endgame, debuted in theaters without a post-credits scene. This beloved franchise is the one that made post-credits scenes a staple of blockbuster filmmaking when it introduced Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man in 2008. Each and every film in the franchise had something tagged to the credits until Endgame opted for a quiet ending to the stories of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Fortunately, Spider-Man: Far From Home picks back up where the series left off and delivers not one, but two jaw-dropping post-credits scenes that will have fans begging to know more about the future of the MCU.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

Okay so, like many other movies in the MCU, Spider-Man: Far From Home actually includes two scenes after the actual movie. One appears after the first round of animated credits, while the other doesn’t show up until everything is finished.

The first of the scenes is a big one for fans of the Spider-Man character. A news broadcast in New York City reveals a doctored video of Mysterio’s death in London that makes it seem as though Spider-Man ordered the attack on the city, and that he killed the heroic Mysterio in cold blood. At the end of the video, Mysterio reveals Spider-Man’s true identity to the public, saying that Peter Parker is a ruthless criminal that must be stopped.

While this completely chances the future of Spider-Man in the MCU, it isn’t the most talked-about moment in this post-credits scene. The news broadcast tosses to a correspondent from TheDailyBugle.net: The one and only J. Jonah Jameson. To make things even more exciting, the MCU’s version of the character is played by none other than J.K. Simmons, reprising the role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Simmons as Jonah Jameson has long been thought of as one of the best casting decisions in the history of comic book movies, and fans have always loved his portrayal of the character. Much to the joy of everyone who has ever watched a Spider-Man film, the perfect J. Jonah Jameson is now in the MCU.

The second of the two post-credits scenes has more implications on the rest of the MCU than for the solo Spider-Man series. The scene begins with Maria Hill and Nick Fury riding in a car, when suddenly both of them suddenly change forms. It’s revealed in this moment that the Fury and Hill in the movie were actually Skrulls. Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and his wife pretended to be the two characters throughout the entire movie, helping Peter Parker without him ever knowing the difference.

Before you start thinking this is some Secret Invasion storyline being set up, it’s quickly revealed that Talos is working under the orders of Nick Fury, acting as his undercover agent on Earth. Fury is then seen on some intergalactic space station, working alongside a bunch of other Skrulls. While nothing is exactly revealed about the operations of the station in the scene, it’s entirely likely that this could be the origin of S.W.O.R.D., the organization from the comics.

What did you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Did the post-credits scenes blow your mind? Let us know in the comments!