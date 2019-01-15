‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Poster Released

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the first poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The poster shows Spider-Man’s mask with travel stickers all over it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The stickers suggest Spider-Man will be visiting New York, Prague, London, Venice, Rome, Berlin, and the Swiss Alps.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July, and production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in an interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.