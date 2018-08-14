‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Casts ‘Crazy Rich Asian’s Remy Hii

Crazy Rich Asians star Remy Hii has joined the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hii’s character has not been revealed, according to The Wrap.

Hii currently plays Simon Van Reyk in the Australian crime show Harrow. He also appears in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, Sisters, Netflix’s Marco Polo, and the miniseries Better Man.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spidey would be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct the sequel. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal will also reportedly make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man foe from the Marvel Comics Universe. Marvel hasn’t yet confirmed this casting.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.