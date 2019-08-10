Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Today Is Peter Parker’s Birthday

Dealing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, the film Spider-Man: Far From Home had a lot to tackle. But the filmmakers relished in exploring how the world moved on after half of the population disappeared then reappeared five minutes later. But there were also some other key details revealed in the film.

In a quick shot in the trailers, Peter Parker’s passport gets a closeup where fans determined numerous Easter eggs, including the fact that his MCU birthday is the same as the publication date of Amazing Fantasy #15, the comic book character’s debut. Well, today is that day, so make sure you drop everything you’re doing and wish Peter Parker a happy birthday!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is another major success for Marvel Studios, this time shared by Sony Pictures. It’s so successful that it is the only film in the entire franchise to make over $1 billion dollars at the box office, possibly indicating a long and fruitful relationship between Sony and Walt Disney Studios.

The movie definitely benefitted from following Avengers: Endgame, as many fans wanted to see how Parker was affected by the death of his mentor Iron Man, as well as how the Marvel Cinematic Universe was affected by the events of the last two Avengers movies. Unfortunately, the writers of the film weren’t given a lot of access, as Chris McKenna revealed in a recent interview for Backstory Magazine.

We weren’t privy to reading the script to Endgame,” McKenna explained. “Marvel keeps everything very close to the vest, but they told us what we needed to know in terms of the main plot points. We knew we were coming of an ending that would have huge repercussions for Peter. And as much as the mandate was, ‘Hey, we’re coming off a very serious, emotionally draining one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame, let’s try to keep this fun,’ we also couldn’t deny that Peter had just lost his mentor and surrogate father and there would be a lot of questions about what kind of hero he’s going to be in this new landscape.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.