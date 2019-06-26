Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Had to Drink From His Eye on Set

Some have already dubbed Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s costumes to be the best big-screen Spidey suits yet, but it looks like they come with a hilarious side effect. Far From Home director Jon Watts recently took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo, which shows franchise star Tom Holland drinking Starbucks through a straw funneled into the eyes of his costume.

View this post on Instagram Excited for tonight @tomholland2013 ?!? A post shared by Jon Watts (@jnwtts) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Not only is Holland’s straw maneuver a pretty amusing way to get around the suit’s design, but it actually isn’t the only eye-related detail in one of Far From Home’s suits. As it turns out, the black “Stealth Suit” had a very specific behind-the-scenes design process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” producer Eric Carroll said in an interview earlier this year. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism… And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

Holland will next reprise his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he comes to terms with being a hero while working alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“It’s the first movie nerd, Tom Holland, being dropped into this giant world and really feeling the pressure of wanting to do something special or do your best,” director Jon Watts recently told ComicBook.com. “The second one is about feeling, when you’re growing up, to so badly want responsibility and to step up and given the responsibility, suddenly you wake up and realize you are being treated like an adult. Then you’re like ‘Wait, I actually liked being a kid, and now I have to do all this stuff?’”

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland told ComicBook.com of reprising his role in Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in theaters on July 2nd.