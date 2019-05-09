Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Answers if Miles Morales Is Involved

With one simple line of dialogue, Spider-Man: Far From Home opened up the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it in a pretty major way. But according to the film’s director, that might not usher in a certain character’s appearance quite yet.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Far From Home director Jon Watts was asked if Miles Morales will factor into the sequel in any way, seeing as the film canonically introduced the fact that the MCU is part of a multiverse. As Watts put it, there are no immediate plans to feature Miles in the film, but anything is possible between now and when the film is released in July.

“There is no Miles in this film, or at least not yet.” Watts explained. “But who knows… we edit these films down to the last second, so you never know.”

Miles’ world was introduced to an extent in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when his uncle, Aaron Davis/Prowler (Donald Glover) served as a minor villain for Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). During one exchange, Aaron remarked that he had a young nephew, which was technically the first live-action allusion to Miles’ existence.

Of course, since then Miles has starred in his own Academy Award-winning movie, and enough time has canonically passed in the MCU to allow a version of him to possibly be taken under Peter’s wing. And based off of previous comments from Holland, it sounds like he would be more than willing to make it happen.

“That would be something that I would be very up for doing, it’s something that I would really, really hope to happen,” Holland explained in a 2017 interview. “I think Miles Morales is a great character, I think it would be fantastic to have an actor of color playing a superhero on screen and I just think it’s going to be something very cool and something very exciting for this universe.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

