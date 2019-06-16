Spider-Man: Far From Home Fanart Unites Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: Far From Home hasn’t even premiered yet, but the revelation that it will officially introduce the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has caught the attention of quite a lot of fans. For one very talented fan, that means a new piece of fanart imagining one result of that. A new piece of fanart by @ellejart has been making the rounds online, which imagines Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) helping set up a meeting between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man.

The end result is pretty awesome, and does a good job of imagining what a live-action crossover between the three would be like. As it turns out, there was a brief chance that Maguire or Garfield could have returned to the role in the animated sphere, with last year’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“There was [discussion],” Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman said in a previous interview. “There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the ‘Spider-Verse’ to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun.”

Even though there’s no telling if the three Spider-Men will ever share the screen together, it does sound like Holland has gotten a stamp of approval from his predecessors.

“You know what? It’s sliding door, right?” Garfield said in a 2016 interview. “There are so many possible outcomes; so many positives and potential downsides to that situation. If I am being totally honest, I am so excited Spider-Man is back in the hands of Marvel. I think that’s a really awesome move. It was a move that I’ve been advocating since I was offered the Spider-Man gig five or six years ago.”

“I’m also excited for Tom Holland,” Garfield continued. “I think he’s a very emotional, truthful, funny, physical actor, and I love the filmmaker — it all really couldn’t be in any better hands. I’m really stoked for it.”

“Andrew [Garfield] was so lovely,” Holland explained in 2017. “We had a really good chat together. I met Tobey [Maguire] very briefly. They’re both very nice guys.”

For the time being, at least we have awesome fanart like this.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.