‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reportedly Features Return of SPOILERS

Later this year, fans will get a glimpse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, exploring the landscape through the eyes of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And while the Friendly Neighborhood wall crawler will be web-swinging through Europe, fans should expect to see some familiar faces.

According to a new report from Deadline, Michael Keaton and Laura Harrier will reprise their roles in the new film, revealing the Vulture, Adrian Toomes and his daughter Liz Allen will appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The characters have yet to be confirmed, especially after the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Liz and her mother moved away from New York City after her father was arrested, and the post-credits scene hinted at his continued involvement thanks to Mac Gargan AKA the Scorpion.

While it’s not clear if the Vulture will continue playing a big role in the next movie, fans can expect a major storyline to build toward the third film in the franchise.

Fans have been speculating about Spider-Man: Far From Home ever since the film was announced, considering it’s taking place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War when Peter Parker was erased from existence. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed the film and its title, teasing that it has major significance for the plot.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

This is also the first film after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel is using this as an opportunity put fans at ease after the dramatic battle against Thanos.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.