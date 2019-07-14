Marvel Reveals Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoilers in New Photos

A new batch of post-release stills from Spider-Man: Far From Home has surfaced online, and a few of the snapshots (via MovieWeb) include a pretty big spoiler from one of the movie’s most mind-bending moments. Heads up, Far From Home spoilers incoming!

As expected, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) went full-on villain about halfway through Far From Home and started putting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) through all kinds of illusions used with the technology at his disposal. This including one of Marvel’s most psychedelic scenes, where Spidey fell through this green mist and was eventually greeted by a zombified Iron Man. That’s right, even after death, Iron Man still has a presence — you can see a high quality still of the moment below.

Though this shot was entirely made up of visual effects, the movie almost featured a cameo from Robert Downey Jr., though they ultimately moved a different direction. While Downey wasn’t going to appear in the flesh, the team floated the idea of having the fan-favorite actor record some lines to use in the new EDITH AI software at one point or another.

“I think if anything, it was always going to be re-used footage. We had talked about possibly hearing Tony’s voice through EDITH at one point, but I think a little goes a long way and we didn’t want to lean too hard,” Far From Home writer Chris McKenna told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He is so beloved and we definitely talked about so many things, but at some point it’s about the absence of a person and about the loss of that person. If you show that person and that person has such a presence, does it fight trying to portray the loss?” echoed co-writer Erik Sommers.

Far From Home continues performing admirably at the box office. Through Friday night, the film has earned $635 million worldwide, $242.59m of which came domestically. In its second weekend in theaters, the film is still seventh of eight Spider-Man feature films and if it plans on toppling Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 from the peak position, it will need to gross at least $891m worldwide, something looking rather plausible at the moment.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.