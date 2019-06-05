Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has a Message for Marvel Fans

Fans are set to get their first glimpse at the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame when Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters next month. But there are a lot of questions about the state of the MCU, especially with Mysterio arriving and claiming he’s from a parallel world. With all of these major developments, fans have good reason to be skeptical of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s new character.

And yet, that doesn’t mean Gyllenhaal is skeptical of the Marvel fans. The actor has been making good use of Instagram since he joined a few months ago. And now he’s taking the time to show appreciation to the fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to LA Times at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Gyllenhaal explained his reasoning for taking on this character and finally joining a popular superhero franchise.

“It’s great. He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’” Gyllenhaal explained. “And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Peter Parker actor Tom Holland also expressed a level of support for his co-star during ComicBook’s visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“He’s awesome, man,” Holland said. “Jake and I got on really well, and it’s interesting because when you hear the word Mysterio as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think villain and that’s not the case in our film. He’s a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s my team-mate throughout the movie. It’s funny because Jake is such a great guy and we get on really well. It’s been fun fighting these crazy monsters with him.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.