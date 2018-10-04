‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photo Offers Better Look at Potential “Stealth” Suit

Spider-Man has already donned multiple suits since entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, and it looks as though he’ll get yet another addition to his wardrobe in next year’s Homecoming sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Earlier this week, a set photo from Far From Home revealed what looked like Spider-Man perched on the side of a Ferris wheel, donning a black suit with large, white goggles. Comic readers immediately looked at this and thought of the Spider-Man Noir suit, which also happens to be featured in the Spider-Man game on PS4.

While there has been no insight as to the suit’s origin, or what role it will play in the film, an even-clearer shot of the costume has found its way online, and it looks even more like the “stealth” Noir concept could be coming into play when Far From Home arrives next year.

A Twitter account by the name of @TheDailySpidey, who also shared the original photo, posted the new shot on Tuesday morning. It looks like the same scene that was being shot in the first image, but this gives us a much more detailed look at what’s going on.

Based on the way the character is perched on the wheel, and judging by his body shape, it would be pretty safe to assume that that is indeed Peter Parker. The big question mark surrounding the image is what the dark suit is actually being used for, and whether it’s actually a part of the final film.

The technology of filmmaking is constantly evolving, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that this suit could be used as part of an effect, like some sort of green screen or motion-capture technology. Then again, our suspicions could also be confirmed, and there’s a chance this a costume in the film.

Much like the homemade suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming, this looks like it was one of Peter’s solo creations, and not a gift from Tony Stark. Since Peter has a knack for going rogue and completing missions on his own, without heeding the advice of others, it would make total sense for him to decide that he didn’t want to be detected, and whip up a black suit to hide in the night.

Knowing how into pop culture Peter is, it also wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a Batman joke somewhere in this scene.

Do you think this could actually be the Spider-Man Noir suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.