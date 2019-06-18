Spider-Man: Far From Home Theory Suggests Tony Stark Made the Spider That Bit Peter Parker

Imagine a world where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dabbled in biology enough to try creating a super-spider capable of super…things. Then imagine that super-spider somehow escaped Tony’s possession and ended up biting Peter Parker (Tom Holland), giving him his power set. Seems bizarre, right? One interesting fan theory has pitched the idea and with a bit of supporting evidence, it at least — kind of — makes sense.

The basis of the theory is the fact there’s been a tease circulating a major Stark “secret” will be unveiled at some point throughout Far From Home and u/ImpulsiveBeetle suggests the secret will involve the revelation Stark inadvertently gave Peter his powers. The theorist suggests that at some point, Stark got involved in genetical enhancement, perhaps as another way to stop otherworldly threats in the wake of The Avengers’ Battle of New York. Perhaps Parker was on a school field trip to a Stark facility and that’s how the bite happened…or perhaps that somehow, the spider simply left the confines of Stark Tower and found its way to Queens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s certainly a peculiar theory and would add an incredible amount of complexity to the relationship between Parker and Stark, especially in the wake of the latter’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Then again, that could be the reason why Parker has looked up to Stark so much. If he had gotten bitten at a Stark facility, that’d put him in the mindset of wanting to learn more about the technology and processes involved.

The theorist even goes deeper and suggests that Stark and Norman Osborn had co-opted the experiment, which is how Osborn will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that’s the case, it could be a scenario in which Stark funded Osborn’s project and served as a benefactor of sorts and decided to shut it down when he found out what Osborn was looking on. That’d give Osborn enough a motivation to break bad, almost a Marvel’s Spider-Man Doc Ock-like twist. Or, a more likely scenario, is that it’s all hogwash and Stark had nothing to do with Parker getting his powers…but hey, it’s fun to dream every now and then, right?

Do you think a surprise Tony Stark cameo is in store for Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame continues its theatrical release while Captain Marvel is now available on wherever movies are sold.