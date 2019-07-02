Spider-Man: Far From Home Stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Visit Children’s Hospital in Costume

✖

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are no doubt very busy. With the eagerly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks, their schedules are packed with press and promotion for the film, but that hasn't stopped them from bringing the heroics off the screen and into real life. The pair recently made an appearance at a children's hospital in full costume as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Mysterio.

A photo of Gyllenhaal and Holland in costume as their characters has been making the rounds on social media and while a lot of details about the hospital visit appear to be available, it appears that the visit wasn't part of publicity for Spider-Man: Far From Home officially, just Holland and Gyllenhaal bringing some smiles and superheroes to a place where both can be hard to come by sometimes. Check it out below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will pick up the MCU story in a post-Endgame world, with Peter Parker dealing with not only life after having been restored from Thanos' Infinity War snap, but the aftermath of Tony Stark's Endgame death. With that loss being such an important part of the story, it's one that Gyllenhaal revealed during press for Spider-Man: Far From Home that he knew about for more than a year before the rest of the world had their hearts broken.

"I found out before," Gyllenhaal told ComicBook.com. "I mean, I read the script before and I knew and obviously I knew when [Spider-Man: Far From Home director] Jon [Watts] and I first met, you know the explanation of how everything evolved and what was gonna happen in this. He had to give me the back story of what was going on there. So I've known for... I've known for about a year and a half."

However, while Gyllenhaal was enlightened about Endgame's finale preparing him for how to navigate the secrecy of the MCU is something that didn't quite come with the knowledge.

"Yeah, nobody gave me any download," Gyllenhaal said. "I was thrown right in the middle of it with not a lot of advice. I would've... I probably would have liked some but that's part of the whole thing is, even if someone were to give you advice to entering this world, you'd still be kinda confused, because there's just... there's so much going on, it's so big, and I mean, the first day I shot, I had to... the first scene I entered when I landed and I shoot lays I'm in, when Sam's there, you know, that was my first day. So I just jumped down in the suit in 100 degrees, tons of dust, and then right there was Nick Fury. So, you just do it and you hope you can get by."

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2.