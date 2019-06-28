Tom Holland Wants to Play Spider-Man Until He Can’t Walk Anymore

Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and, while he only appeared in a handful of scenes, he made a big impact on audiences, with fans appreciating the youthful energy the actor imbued into the character. Having since appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland is already fulfilling much of his contractual obligations to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily, fans don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to the actor quite yet, as he recently confirmed that he’d like to play Peter Parker until he is almost physically incapable of doing so.

Don’t worry #SpiderMan fans, @TomHolland1996 wants to play Peter Parker for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/voZI0g7s4r — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 27, 2019

“I honestly would play Spider-Man until I can’t walk anymore,” Holland confessed to Rotten Tomatoes. “I love this character so much and it was like my childhood dream to play this character. I’m loving it, I’m really enjoying it. I’m really loving what we can do with this movie and the people that we can touch and the amazing things we can do with the platform that this movie gives us. So I’m just really enjoying it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new film, “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Funnily enough, Holland is joined by Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in Far From Home, an actor whose workout routine caused Holland so much pain that he had a hard time walking after working out together.

“We set off, we start running, and there’s a law in the gym that you can’t run slower than the guy next to you,” Holland recalled on The Tonight Show. “So, I’m running next to him, two minutes in I’ve got a stitch, I’m wishing everything was over but I’m saying, ‘There’s nothing that’s gonna’ get me off this treadmill. I will beat Jake Gyllenhaal in this race.’ And then like three, four minutes in, he goes, ‘Tom, this is too easy. Let’s up the incline.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I was thinking the same thing, let’s do it!’ We up the incline, four, five more kilometers go by, he goes, ‘This is too easy. Let’s up it to three!’ I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, fine, yeah, sure Jake, absolutely.’ Finally, we’ve got a kilometer left and he’s like, ‘Let’s do 3.5,’ and I’m like, ‘Let’s do 4. Why 3.5? Why stop there?’ Then we’re doing press later that day and I can’t walk.”

Fans can see Holland run, leap, and swing through Spider-Man: Far From Home when it lands in theaters on July 2nd.

Are you hoping to see many more films with Holland as Peter Parker? Let us know in the comments below!