Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Doesn’t Kill

Superheroes sometimes have to go to great lengths to deal with villains and threats. It’s something that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are very familiar with coming off of Avengers: Endgame in which the heroes worked together doing “whatever it takes” to undo Thanos’ Infinity War snap and save the universe. However, when it comes to the ultimate act, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland says that Spider-Man has his limits. He does not kill.

Holland, along with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, answered the web’s most searched questions about them in a recent Wired video and among the questions Holland took on was the very direct “does spider-man kill?” and he had a quick answer for it.

“No.,” Holland said.

The quick answer prompted Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in the MCU, to remind Holland of Spider-Man’s “Instant Kill” suit function. Holland had a response for that, however, noting the graveness of the situation and reminding him that we’re not quite sure exactly what “Instant Kill” really means.

“But those were like, space dogs,” Holland said. “Yeah, so, that was like ‘kill or be killed’ situation. Also we don’t know that Instant Kill means to actually kill things. We had a joke where it was like ‘Instant Kill’ kills anything electric, like it’s like a kill switch. But, anyway.”

Holland’s Wired comments about “Instant Kill” aren’t the first time he’s brought up the idea that the suit’s dire-sounding function might not be as deadly as it sounds. Last year, Holland said something similar to HeyUGus at a red carpet event for Avengers: Infinity War.

“I don’t actually think the Instant Kill function does what everyone thinks it does,” responded Holland. “I think it simply just shuts off electricity. I actually don’t think it’s a killing piece of tech. I don’t think it is to murder people. I don’t think Tony Stark’s that dark.”

Fans were somewhat shocked when Spider-Man’s AI mentioned this while he was locked in the Damage Control facility in Homecoming, especially since it was in the context of going over the features of “Combat Mode.” But it doesn’t seem very useful against the Mad Titan, as Holland describes it.

“I don’t know if Instant Kill would work on Thanos,” Holland added.

Holland’s comment about the feature being used in a kill or be killed situation also tracks with how we’ve seen it in action in Endgame. He breaks out the function to protect himself — and the Gauntlet — in the big fight to keep it from Thanos and prevent him from devastating the universe again. Definitely a “whatever it takes” moment.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2.