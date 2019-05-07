Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Reveals MJ Already Knows Spider-Man’s Secret Identity

In every Spider-Man story from the dawn of Marvel Comics, one of the most important things to Peter Parker is assuring that no one ever discovers his true identity. Obviously some people have over the years, but it takes a while. However, in the new trailer from Spider-Man: Far From Home, it’s very clear that Aunt May and the Avengers characters aren’t the only ones who know about Peter’s big secret. Towards the end of the trailer, MJ straight-up calls him out.

There’s a point about two minutes into the trailer where Peter tells Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio) that he just wants to tell MJ how he feels about her. Things then cut to the two of them on a bridge where Peter does his best to approach the girl he cares so much about. He starts saying, “MJ, I…” before she cuts him off and drops a bombshell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MJ completes Peter’s sentence with, “am Spider-Man.” Obviously, trying his best to back track and keep his secret contained, Peter stutters and tries to convince MJ that she’s wrong. She’s not buying it, not even a little bit.

As Peter tries to defend himself MJ once again interrupts, doing even more to make her point. “I mean, it’s kind of obvious,” she tells him. And you know what? She’s definitely not wrong.

If MJ really does know that Peter is Spider-Man, she joins an ever-growing list of characters in the MCU who have discovered the “secret.” Of course the Avengers know that Peter is the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as does Aunt May, Happy Hogan, Ned, Pepper Potts, Maria Hill, Mysterio, Nick Fury, Vulture, and just about anyone else Peter has ever come into contact with.

It looks like Peter Parker is about as bad at keeping secrets as his real-life counterpart Tom Holland. By the end of this franchise, Flash Thompson will probably be the only one who doesn’t actually know what’s going on.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!