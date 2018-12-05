‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Rumored To Release This Weekend

The wait is nearly over, Spidey fans — the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is rumored to drop later this weekend. According to the rumor circulating online from several credible sources, the teaser is slated to drop sometime Saturday.

In addition to Twitter scooper @DanielRPK, /Film’s Peter Sciretta has also hinted that he expects to see something Saturday from Sony Pictures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Saturday should be a good day, not for the Avengers but for an Avenger. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 4, 2018

First trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home coming this Saturday. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

While the release date of the Avengers 4 dates is still being discussed, it’s rather easy to wonder how they plan on explaining Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) return to the living after being dusted as a part of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) “Snappening” in Avengers: Infinity War.

According to one Marvel Studios exec, Far From Home is going to be a huge part of the foundation of the MCU as it moves into Phase 4. Studio box Kevin Feige previously compared the movie to Ant-Man and the Wasp and it’smajor introduction of the Quantum Realm.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige reflected. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff.”

In addition to Holland, Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jake Gyllenhaal has been cast in a yet-to-be-confirmed role, although fans are speculating the Zodiac alum will be playing iconic Spidey nemesis Mysterio.

Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders are expected to return to reprise their roles as Nicky Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

The second solo flick to feature Spider-Man within Marvel Studios‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home is helmed by Jon Watts on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, both of which had a hand in helping develop the script to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Are you getting excited for the Far From Home trailer yet? What do you want to see in the teaser? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.