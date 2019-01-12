‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Spider-Man is swinging back into action next week with the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At least that’s what the new report from SuperBroMovies claims. According to the report, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released to the public on January 15th.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer debuted at Comic Con Experience in Brazil in December. The trailer was expected to be released online the same day, but Sony Pictures reportedly changed plans at the last moment. If the rumors are to be believed, it seems like the studio has finally found the right moment to let the trailer drop.

Production on the Spider-Man: Far From Home has wrapped. Filming began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Jake Gyllenhaal makes his MCU debut as Mysterio. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on May 3rd.