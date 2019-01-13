Tom Holland Has Perfect Response to Fans Demanding ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, and it looks like even the franchise’s star is offering his help.

Tom Holland recently took to Twitter to respond to Youtube comedian Kirk Deveyck’s latest viral video, in which he begs for the Far From Home trailer to officially be released. Holland responded that he would “see what [he] could do”, followed by a laughing and crying emoji.

I’ll see what I can do 😂 //t.co/e4fBy5J7oz — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 13, 2019

With the trailer reportedly set to debut on January 15th, there’s no telling if Holland could have a hand in when it’s released, or if he’s just doing a little bit of trolling. But considering the actor’s reputation as a bit of a spoiler fiend,

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be an interesting entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it will be the first film after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th.