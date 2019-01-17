‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Tom Holland About To Drop The Trailer

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer looks like it’s about to drop.

Star of the upcoming joint venture between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, Tom Holland, took to social media to tease its arrival for fans. “So I spoke to Sony…” Holland wrote on Twitter. Of course, this could be about his role as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie with the same studio, but it seems more likely his next Spider-Man movie is about to offer up the first official look.

Check out Holland’s cryptic tweet below.

So I spoke to Sony… — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 14, 2019

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home played in Brazil during the Comic Con Experience event back in December. There were plans to release a trailer online, however, Sony decided against the release and has since remained silent on the subject. It seems they are talking behind the scenes, though, as Holland has now had a conversation presumably about releasing the trailer.

The tweet comes about 23 hours after Holland promised popular Marvel Studios fan Kirk Deveyck he would look into releasing the trailer in response to a video on Twitter. In the video, Deveyck demands the trailer be released, as he did in a similar viral sensation for Avengers: Infinity War, ultimately landing himself at the movie’s Hollywood premiere.

“I’ll see what I can do,” Holland wrote in response to a request for the trailer. It appears he has seen what he can do and is holding out on us, for now!

I’ll see what I can do 😂 //t.co/e4fBy5J7oz — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 13, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive with a slew of question marks surrounding it, seeing as its titular Marvel hero was wiped from existence in Avengers: Infinity War. The newcomer to the Spider-Man franchise is Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be playing an apparently friendly version of the Marvel Comics character Mysterio. When asked earlier this year about Gyllenhaal’s role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered mere teases to ComicBook.com about the film and its title.

UPDATE: A rumor has popped up on social media since Holland’s cryptic tweet went live, claiming the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will drop on Tuesday, January 14, 2019.

According to people from Sony’s local partner in China, the first trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in 24 hours… //t.co/M9jf0fhrR3 — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) January 14, 2019

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on blu-ray, DVD, digital download, and streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers: Endgame on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.