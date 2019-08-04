Spider-Man: Far From Home VFX Team Details Upgraded Webbing

Spider-Man: Far From Home has no shortage of web-slinging action. As Peter Parker travels all around Europe, he battles a bunch of foes including a number of impressive CGI elementals. The visual effects team had to come up with a variety of creative solutions to aid Spider-Man in his battles to save the world after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Julian Foddy and his team at Industrial Light & Magic‘s London office were behind the impressive visual effects during the parts of Peter Parker’s adventure that take place in New York City. The final swinging sequence through Manhattan is a show-stopper for sure, but there was supposed to be a large fight sequence in a restaurant that got cut just a few weeks before the movie was finalized.

“So that’s actually where a lot of our web development went. You can actually see that in the trailer shots that were released,” Foddy told us. “I think they are still be used now as viral marketing, where Spider-Man’s fought some mafia goons in the Italian restaurant. We had to come up with some new solutions for webs, because in Far From Home, he uses the stunning Spider-Man webs to splat people to walls. But in our restaurant fight sequence, we also had to tackle the challenge of what I termed web-cocoons. Some of these mafia guys were caught in a whole net of web, and suspended from the ceiling.”

Eager fans shouldn’t worry, as Foddy says the restaurant scenes might be released on the film’s blu-ray. The fight in the trailer he alludes to had fans amped to see Spider-Man in that sort of close-quarters combat. A lot of meticulous work went into getting the look of these scenes just right.

“We filmed that with stuntmen and women on wires, hanging from the ceiling… So there was a challenge for … having to go to a person to match animation. It gets you to build up the character, and animate it to match exactly to the actor’s position,” Foddy continued. “Because of the nature of the work, we couldn’t just match where their actual joint positions were, we had to try and get an accurate representation of all the folds of their clothing, and then stick the web surface to that.”

That kind of painstaking work leads to a more realistic feel of every battle that Spider-Man steps into. The webs feel like they have more genuine weight and tension because there are multiple tension points at play and unprecedented articulation. If these deleted scenes are anything like the action from the trailer, they will make the experience of the film even better for home viewing.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.