Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Callback to 2008’s Incredible Hulk Movie

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in theaters on Tuesday, absolutely loaded with references to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and opening countless doors for the future. However, one specific aspect of the film was an outright call back to a key element of 2008’s second entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Incredible Hulk. Warning, spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow.

In the third act of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker found himself fighting against drones in London. Those drones were doing everything within their mechanical ability to fight off Spider-Man. When he figured out how to fight against their bullets and rockets, the drones resorted to something else: soundwaves. Spider-Man was sent crashing to the ground from a soundwave burst. This is the same soundwave technology used to fight the Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk movie.

“We talked about that,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts told ComicBook.com. “It’s the way they stopped the Hulk. Yeah. Yeah. Those those sonic cannons, and they’re actually based on real things too. But yeah, we wanted that to be… that’s a deep cut. Those are good eyes.”

Whether or not Thaddeus Ross and the others trying to stop the Hulk in the now decade-old movie were somehow involved in the development of this technology is unknown. Thaddeus Ross did attend Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame after trying to control the Avengers with the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

While Spider-Man: Far From Home revisits several previous Marvel Studios movies, it did also consider heading back to Iron Man 2 as a means to bring the moment of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker having met Iron Man outside of the Stark Expo full circle. “Yes we did,” Watts admits. “That’s like the retcon holy grail right there if we could figure out a way-to actually do that. But we talked about it. We talked about would it just be a picture that you see a photo album or something like that of Peter, you know, as a little boy with Aunt May? But you know, it just never fit.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.