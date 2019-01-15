Spider-Man To Get Very Big Costume Changes In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’

Tom Holland will be returning as Spider-Man in the Homecoming sequel, but when he does you can expect some big costume changes.

The hero’s fate is of course still up in the air thanks to Avengers: Infinity War, but with a Homecoming sequel already planned, it is safe to assume he makes a return somehow. When he does his costume will be getting an upgrade according to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ant-Man and The Wasp costume designer Louise Frogley.

“I am not actually working on that film, but the costumes will have very big changes because, in the film, Spider-Man becomes more like a man and not a teenager,” Frogley told IndiaWest.

While Frogley’s current project Pale Blue Dot is quite different from her Marvel work, she still looks fondly on her previous time working with Spider-Man and remembers the challenging difficulty of bringing that suit to life.

“Technically, it was very difficult because we were trying to get back to the earlier years and it was hard to create,” Frogley said. “We had to get the scale absolutely right, and we did a lot of camera testing to visualize the final product. We did close to ten tests before we finally go it right and it was very important to get the technical elements of it right. Marvel (production house Marvel Studios) was really good in content for the testing.”

“We had a very brilliant cutter finisher too who make the actual patent-like suit,” Frogley said. “We were very lucky that we had very gifted people working with us. We wanted to make it fresh but very classic because it’s the beginning of the Spider-Man as a young man.”

While plenty of versions were researched, Marvel ultimately decided simpler was better.

“Marvel researched very thoroughly, and they were very clever about the decision and decided it should be pretty simple,” Frogley said. “As a young guy, he had his homemade suit, and then he has this beautiful suit that Tony Stark gives him, which is pretty cool.”

Frogley’s next project is titled Pale Blue Dot, a film about an astronaut who is trying to adapt to life after a mission in space. While it may be different from films like Ant-Man and The Wasp and Spider-Man, the core elements of the job stay the same.

“I think the biggest challenge is to be sure that the director (who) is on board with what you are doing, and so is the actor of what the director wants so that everybody can forget about their clothes and do their jobs. You must be very careful to listen to everybody and include their thoughts or point out why something won’t work. You have to be very clear that they are feeling comfortable and happy,” Frogley said.

