Kevin Feige Debunks ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Rumor

The state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to come clear in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, and while the battle against Thanos has yet to reach its conclusion, we’re starting to learn more about the future.

The first film on Marvel Studios’ docket after Avengers 4 will be the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which begins filming in just a couple months. So with that on people’s minds, Kevin Feige is starting to address the rumors that have gotten out about the movie.

A noticeable casting call received a lot of press for possibly hinting at the inclusion of Black Cat in the Spider-Man movie, but the president of Marvel Studios dispelled that notion.

“No, that was, uh, that, that was a misleading minor casting search,” Feige told ScreenRant. “None of those rumors are true at all.”

Feige was referring to a casting call for a new character who was described as “a mysterious European young lady that will likely lead [Spider-Man] into danger.” Many outlets theorized the film was bringing the Black Cat into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though there were many red flags regarding that addition.

Feige’s debunking aside, there’s the fact that Sony already has plans for the character for their own production.

The Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black is still in the works at Sony, with director Gina Prince-Bythewood directing a new script from Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsay Beer. The movie will feature sometimes Spider-Man allies Black Can and Silver Sable teaming up.

Little is known about the film’s plot, but many rumors have been swirling around regarding the inclusion of characters like Mac Gargan and Dominic Fortune, both of whom have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s unclear if Sony’s spinoffs will actually be a part of the continuity established by Marvel Studios. The Venom movie starring Tom Hardy is set to premiere in October, and even though Feige has stated they will stand apart from the MCU, rumors suggest that Tom Holland could make a cameo appearance as Peter Parker in the new film.

As work begins on the Spider-Man sequel and we get closer to the premiere of Venom, we’ll likely learn more about the plans for the Spider-Verse moving forward.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will premiere in theaters on July 5, 2019.

